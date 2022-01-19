See All Oncologists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Nimesh Nagarsheth, MD

Oncology
4.3 (91)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nimesh Nagarsheth, MD

Dr. Nimesh Nagarsheth, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Nagarsheth works at Nimesh Nagarsheth, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nagarsheth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nimesh Nagarsheth, MD
    350 Engle St Ste 6530, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 894-5999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nimesh Nagarsheth, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780635680
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nimesh Nagarsheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagarsheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagarsheth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagarsheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagarsheth works at Nimesh Nagarsheth, MD in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nagarsheth’s profile.

    Dr. Nagarsheth has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagarsheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagarsheth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagarsheth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagarsheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagarsheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

