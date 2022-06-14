Overview

Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kew Gardens, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Kew Gardens Dialysis Center in Kew Gardens, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hemodialysis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.