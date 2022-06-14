Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kew Gardens, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health12046 QUEENS BLVD, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Directions (718) 793-3341
Broadway Dialysis Center2920 Newtown Ave, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 728-2222
Western Queens Dialysis Center3401 35th Ave, Astoria, NY 11106 Directions (718) 932-9070
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderdul staff And nice clinic
About Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1588643779
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hemodialysis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
