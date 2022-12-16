Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD
Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale, Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Methodist Hospital For Surgery and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Moody Brain and Spine Institute1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (214) 948-2076
-
2
Methodist Moody Brain and Spine Institute - Mansfield252 Matlock Rd, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (214) 948-2076
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital For Surgery
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
I went to see Dr. Nimesh for a second opinion on surgery for L4 and L5. The first physician had recommended a TLIF but that surgery is extremely invasive. Dr. Nimesh said he had examined the X-rays of my back and said he could do an ALIF surgery which is not as intrusive. I was afraid and postponed the surgery until I could no longer stand the numbness and pain that would not let me function. I could"t stand up and walk without pain and I could not sit down because of the pain. I called the doctor's office and scheduled the surgery for September 19th. On the day of the surgery, Dr. Patel came to the pre-surgery room to let me know there was nothing to worry about because he was going to make sure the surgery would be successful with no problems. His genuine smile and his confidence comforted me. The surgery was 100% successful. I have not experienced any pain since the surgery. I have been enjoying my life ever since. I highly recommend Dr. Patel to anyone who needs back surgery.
About Dr. Nimesh Patel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669638078
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Med Ctr
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
177 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.