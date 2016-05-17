Overview

Dr. Nimish Chokshi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Chokshi works at Accent Podiatry Associates, PC in Easton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.