Dr. Nimish Chokshi, DPM
Overview
Dr. Nimish Chokshi, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Locations
Nimish N Chokshi, DPM2925 William Penn Hwy Ste 302, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 810-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chokshi diagnosed my condition with just one x ray whereas my first Dr. had misdiagnosed my condition that i was dealing with well over a year and a half. Since then i have overcome many hurdles that the doctor has seen me through. Had it not been for my family doctor referring me to Dr. chokshi i would still be in severe pain today with a foot that had not healed properly. STRONGLY RECOMMEND TO ANYONE HAVING ISSUES WITH THEIR FEET !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Nimish Chokshi, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Montgomery Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Kings College, Wilkes Barre
