Dr. Nimish Dave, MD

Pain Medicine
3.4 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nimish Dave, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Dave works at Katy Pain and Spine in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Katy Pain and Spine
    1332 Pin Oak Rd, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 727-0076
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Nimish Dave, MD

    • English, Gujarati
    • 1255525390
    Education & Certifications

    • Cornell
    • Brigham &amp; Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nimish Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dave has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

