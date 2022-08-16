Overview

Dr. Nimish Dharia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Dharia works at Northshore Cardiac Imaging in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.