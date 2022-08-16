Dr. Nimish Dharia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dharia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nimish Dharia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nimish Dharia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Leonard A Treihaft MD2035 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 328-9797
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My Husband & I have left a review before. Going to Dr. Dharia for over 12 years and cannot say anything negative about him. He is on top of everything with my Husband & I. He is always there for us and is one special DOCTOR.
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dharia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dharia works at
Dr. Dharia has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dharia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dharia speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dharia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dharia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dharia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dharia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.