Dr. Nimish Parekh, MD
Dr. Nimish Parekh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
John R Dosser MD Inc3617 NW 58th St Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 943-6288Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
I love Dr. Parekh! He always made me feel comfortable and answered all of millions of questions while pregnant. I was actually sad when I moved because it meant he wouldn’t deliver my next baby. Highly recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- North Shore University Hospital
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Occidental College
