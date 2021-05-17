Overview

Dr. Nimish Parekh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Parekh works at Northwest OBGYN in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.