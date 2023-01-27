Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimish Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Nimish Patel, MD
Dr. Nimish Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Paresh Patel M.d. Inc.14350 Whittier Blvd Ste 315, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (562) 945-2787
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patel treats you like you are his family member! He goes the extra mile for his patients. He’s the best!
About Dr. Nimish Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1114119914
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
