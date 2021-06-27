Dr. Nimish Thakore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thakore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nimish Thakore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nimish Thakore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
I spent the night in the hospital after all day in the ER. Was referred to Dr. Thakore on discharge. His resident met me 1st and gave an extremely thorough exam, and asked many questions and clarifies with me. Dr. Thakore was even more in depth. Very nice bedside manner. I was frustrated when he said he couldn't help me, but I'm being sent to the neuro ophthalmologist soon, and seeing my regular headache specialist soon. I would rather a thorough doctor say they don't know, and follow through with sending me to the experts who can help me, than someone who's overly confident and can screw things up even worse!
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1457385031
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
