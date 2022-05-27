Overview

Dr. Nimisha Naik, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Naik works at Henry Ford Macomb Health Center - Fraser in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.