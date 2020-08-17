Dr. Nimisha Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nimisha Parekh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nimisha Parekh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Parekh works at
Locations
Uc Irvine101 The City Dr S Bldg 53, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-8858
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Current patient for over 1 year now. Dr. Parekh always goes above and beyond to make sure we cover everything and all questions are asked with no pressure. She is the true definition of what a real Doctor should offer to his or her patients. Knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Nimisha Parekh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1740397421
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parekh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parekh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parekh works at
Dr. Parekh has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parekh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.