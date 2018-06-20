Overview

Dr. Nimrod Lavi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from The Hebrew University / Hadassah Medical School and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lavi works at Yale Heart & Vascular in North Haven, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.