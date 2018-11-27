Overview of Dr. Nina Bhambhani, MD

Dr. Nina Bhambhani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Bhambhani works at NYU Medical At Columbus, Rego Park, NY in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.