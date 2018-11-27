Dr. Nina Bhambhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhambhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Bhambhani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nina Bhambhani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Rego Park Office9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I been going to Dr. Bhambhani for years about my RA. She's very thorough. Very helpful. She's patient and understanding.
About Dr. Nina Bhambhani, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1831147545
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Bhambhani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhambhani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhambhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhambhani has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhambhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhambhani speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhambhani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhambhani.
