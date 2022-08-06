Overview of Dr. Nina Bhatia, MD

Dr. Nina Bhatia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Bhatia works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Shrewsbury, NJ and Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.