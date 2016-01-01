See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Nina Blachman, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nina Blachman, MD

Dr. Nina Blachman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Blachman works at Bellevue Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blachman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bellevue Hospital
    462 1st Ave Ste 2A, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 562-1682
  2. 2
    Nyu Langone Medical Center
    550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-7300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Shortness of Breath
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Common Cold
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteomalacia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nina Blachman, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902033137
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Nyu School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Blachman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blachman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blachman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blachman works at Bellevue Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Blachman’s profile.

    Dr. Blachman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blachman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

