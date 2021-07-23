Dr. Nina Blumenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Blumenthal, MD is a Dermatologist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Dermatology Services Inc145 Faunce Corner Mall Rd Ste R, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 993-7601
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
Blumenthal is the best dermatologist I've ever seen! She takes great care of her patients and employs a kind and friendly staff. Linda, her office manager, is super professional and responsible and Lynne the esthetician has helped me achieve my skin goals! I really love going here and I would highly recommend this facility. It's also super clean and the wait times aren't very long which is a plus!
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508824475
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch
- Dermatology
