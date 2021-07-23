Overview

Dr. Nina Blumenthal, MD is a Dermatologist in North Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Mi Med Sch and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Blumenthal works at Dermatology Services in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Pemphigoid and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.