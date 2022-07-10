Overview of Dr. Nina Caplin, MD

Dr. Nina Caplin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Caplin works at NYU Langone Internal Medicine Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.