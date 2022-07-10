Dr. Nina Caplin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caplin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Caplin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nina Caplin, MD
Dr. Nina Caplin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Caplin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Caplin's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Internal Medicine Associates222 E 41st St Fl 18, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-8313
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caplin?
Have been seeing her for 6 years. She always takes the time to talk with me and is very thorough. Will take as long as is needed at each visit and never makes me feel rushed. I have complex medical conditions and she has the expertise to handle them while also being a great PCP. I can see what some people describe as “spacey” but I would just say her personality may not be a good fit for everyone. She is very compassionate and kind and I’ve always felt like she truly cares about her patients.
About Dr. Nina Caplin, MD
- Nephrology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1790726818
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Graduate Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caplin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caplin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caplin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caplin works at
Dr. Caplin has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caplin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Caplin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caplin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caplin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caplin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.