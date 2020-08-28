Dr. Nina Casanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Casanova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nina Casanova, MD
Dr. Nina Casanova, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Casanova's Office Locations
Urology Associates799 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 733-8848
Littleton Office7720 S Broadway Ste 330, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (303) 733-8848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lone Tree Office10450 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 733-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is knowledgable, thorough, kind and compassionate-and she runs on time!!!
About Dr. Nina Casanova, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1447471602
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Urology
