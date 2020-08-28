Overview of Dr. Nina Casanova, MD

Dr. Nina Casanova, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Casanova works at Urology Associates, PC in Englewood, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.