Dr. Nina Coffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Coffin, MD
Overview
Dr. Nina Coffin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Coffin works at
Locations
-
1
Nina R Coffin MD185 Central Ave Ste 603, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 676-3918
Hospital Affiliations
- East Orange General Hospital
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coffin?
Dr. Coffin is an excellent doctor. She is knowledgeable and has a great bed side manner.
About Dr. Nina Coffin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1265527311
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffin works at
Dr. Coffin has seen patients for Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coffin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Coffin speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.