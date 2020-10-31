Dr. Nina D'Abreo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Abreo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina D'Abreo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nina D'Abreo, MD
Dr. Nina D'Abreo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. D'Abreo works at
Dr. D'Abreo's Office Locations
-
1
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Unit A, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Abreo?
Wonderful doctor,warm,caringand down to earth!
About Dr. Nina D'Abreo, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1518120278
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Abreo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Abreo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Abreo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Abreo works at
Dr. D'Abreo has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Lobular Carconima, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Abreo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Abreo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Abreo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Abreo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Abreo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.