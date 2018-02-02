Dr. Nina Fertitta, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fertitta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Fertitta, OD
Overview of Dr. Nina Fertitta, OD
Dr. Nina Fertitta, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Dr. Fertitta works at
Dr. Fertitta's Office Locations
Oral Surgery Associates2120 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118 Directions (318) 775-9049
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Refreshingly professional. Easy to talk to. She's attentive, thorough and so smart.
About Dr. Nina Fertitta, OD
- Optometry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fertitta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fertitta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fertitta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fertitta speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Fertitta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fertitta.
