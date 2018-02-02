Overview of Dr. Nina Fertitta, OD

Dr. Nina Fertitta, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Optometry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center and Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.



Dr. Fertitta works at Oral Surgery Associates in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.