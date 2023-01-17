See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Nina Goyal, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nina Goyal, MD

Dr. Nina Goyal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Goyal works at University Ophthalmology Associates in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Goyal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Ophthalmology Associates
    1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-5315
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    University Ophthalmology Associates
    5750 Old Orchard Rd, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 677-8989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Glaucoma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 17, 2023
    I have been a patient of Dr. Goyal's for several years. She is always very thorough and never rushes through appointments. Dr. Goyal patiently listens to my concerns and clearly responds to any and all questions. She genuinely cares about her patients. I highly recommend Dr. Goyal!
    — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Nina Goyal, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1568578607
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goyal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

