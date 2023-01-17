Dr. Nina Goyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Goyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nina Goyal, MD
Dr. Nina Goyal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Goyal works at
Dr. Goyal's Office Locations
University Ophthalmology Associates1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5315Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
University Ophthalmology Associates5750 Old Orchard Rd, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 677-8989
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Goyal's for several years. She is always very thorough and never rushes through appointments. Dr. Goyal patiently listens to my concerns and clearly responds to any and all questions. She genuinely cares about her patients. I highly recommend Dr. Goyal!
About Dr. Nina Goyal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1568578607
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
