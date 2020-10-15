Dr. Nina Hinting, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinting is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Hinting, MD
Overview of Dr. Nina Hinting, MD
Dr. Nina Hinting, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Sinai Ob/Gyn Associates2435 W Belvedere Ave Ste 33, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-6840
New England Womens Healthcare800 W Cummings Park Ste 4050, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (781) 787-3003
Lahey Health Primary Care Wilmington66x Concord St, Wilmington, MA 01887 Directions (781) 787-3003
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Hinting is great, she makes me feel very comfortable and explains anything I might have questions about. Great bedside matter
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hinting has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinting accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinting has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinting on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinting.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinting, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinting appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.