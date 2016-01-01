Dr. Nina Huynh, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huynh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Huynh, DDS
Overview
Dr. Nina Huynh, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Eden Prairie, MN.
Dr. Huynh works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Dentalcare Eden Prairie8353 Crystal View Rd Ste 105, Eden Prairie, MN 55344 Directions (952) 213-3998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huynh?
About Dr. Nina Huynh, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Chinese
- 1013089317
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huynh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huynh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huynh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huynh works at
Dr. Huynh speaks Chinese.
216 patients have reviewed Dr. Huynh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huynh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huynh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huynh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.