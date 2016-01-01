Dr. Nina Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Jacobs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Jacobs, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Katonah, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
-
1
Four Winds Hospital800 Cross River Rd, Katonah, NY 10536 Directions (914) 763-8151
- 2 152 West St Ste SE-1, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-5005
- 3 120 Main St Fl 4, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 456-1406
- 4 4 Winds Hospital 800 Cross Riv Rd, Katonah, NY 10536 Directions (914) 763-8151
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nina Jacobs, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1033277462
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
