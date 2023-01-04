Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD
Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group19 Davis Ave Fl 7, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 838-3986
Medical Arts Building1944 State Route 33 Ste 101B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-3797
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Jacobson to get another opinion. I found her exam to be the most comprehensive of any urogynecological exam that I have ever had. I am in the healthcare field and found her to really care about her patients and go the extra mile. I explained to her that I was anxious about the results of an ultrasound test and she was able to get me in as soon as possible to get a biopsy . I would definitely recommend Dr. Jacobson to any woman undergoing gynecological issues.
About Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1154619500
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Downstate SUNY Med Ctr
- Sackler School Of Medicine
