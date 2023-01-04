See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Neptune, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD

Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Jacobson works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group
    19 Davis Ave Fl 7, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3986
  2. 2
    Medical Arts Building
    1944 State Route 33 Ste 101B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 776-3797

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Anterior Bladder Repair Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Sacrocolpopexy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Interstim® Procedure for Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Support Problems Chevron Icon
Pessary for Prolapse Chevron Icon
Posterior Repair Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Supracervical Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154619500
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Downstate SUNY Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobson works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Jacobson’s profile.

    Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

