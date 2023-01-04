Overview of Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD

Dr. Nina Jacobson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobson works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.