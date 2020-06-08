Dr. Nina Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nina Johnson, MD
Dr. Nina Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Infirmary Pediatrics4013 Airport Blvd Ste C, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 435-5437
-
2
IMC Pediatric/Adolescent Medcn3290 Dauphin St Ste 301, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 435-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
She is the best I've seen in years..
About Dr. Nina Johnson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1376833319
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.