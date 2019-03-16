Overview of Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD

Dr. Nina Kashtelyan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Pediatric Med Inst and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Kashtelyan works at Dr. Nina Kashtelyan in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.