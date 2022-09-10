Dr. Nina Klein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Klein, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nina Klein, DPM
Dr. Nina Klein, DPM is an Orthopedic Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors - Delancey Street104 Delancey St Fl 2, New York, NY 10002 Directions
-
2
Samuel Friedman Health Center Forthe729 7th Ave Fl 12, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
She was so attentive and really cared about my issue. She was super knowledgeable and trustworthy. I came in so anxious and she made me feel at ease. I left with no pain, after having pain in my foot for years! Miracle worker! Highly recommend
About Dr. Nina Klein, DPM
- Orthopedics
- English
- Female
- 1144648197
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.