Overview

Dr. Nina Kolbe, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Kolbe works at Rochester General Surgery in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI and Macomb, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.