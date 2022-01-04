Dr. Nina Kolbe, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Kolbe, DO
Overview
Dr. Nina Kolbe, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Kolbe works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester General Surgery75 Barclay Cir Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 853-9177
-
2
Clarkston office5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 265, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 384-8080
-
3
Rochester General Surgery - Macomb office15959 Hall Rd Ste 405, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 566-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with my experience before and after surgery. Getting stronger everyday. Thank You Dr. Kolbe
About Dr. Nina Kolbe, DO
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1053635946
Education & Certifications
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kolbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kolbe works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolbe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolbe.
