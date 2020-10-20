Overview of Dr. Nina Lee-Tall, MD

Dr. Nina Lee-Tall, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Lee-Tall works at Nina J. Lee Tall MD Inc. in Torrance, CA with other offices in Redondo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Throat Pain and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.