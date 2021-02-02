Dr. Nina Levenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Levenda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nina Levenda, MD
Dr. Nina Levenda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Levenda works at
Dr. Levenda's Office Locations
Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-4400
Women's Health Advantage7635 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levenda ended up being the on call nurse when my water broke. She was very good with communication & very kind. She did an amazing job with my delivery & was very supportive through yet it. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.
About Dr. Nina Levenda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levenda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levenda accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenda.
