Dr. Nina Levenda, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nina Levenda, MD

Dr. Nina Levenda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.

Dr. Levenda works at Womens Health Advantage in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levenda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC
    2518 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-4400
  2. 2
    Women's Health Advantage
    7635 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 432-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Cervicitis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Cervicitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Nina Levenda, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972685543
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Levenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levenda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levenda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levenda works at Womens Health Advantage in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Levenda’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levenda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levenda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

