Dr. Nina Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- CA
- Thousand Oaks
- Dr. Nina Levy, MD
Dr. Nina Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nina Levy, MD
Dr. Nina Levy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vienna.
Dr. Levy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Thousand Oaks Medical Office B365 E Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (800) 464-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mastodynia
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
I had great experience with Dr.Levy on several occasions. First me and my husband had in person (emergency) appointment with her in April then we had covid-like symptoms; next day she called us and checked on our condition and gave us additional helpful advices to deal with our symptoms. Recently I had annual physical appointment with her. Dr. Levy is very knowledgeable and goes straight to the business: listens your medical complaints and is trying to figure out the reasons (she considers all possible causes for your condition and orders all necessary tests) and gives you correct diagnosis and treatment. I strongly recommend Dr. Levy!
About Dr. Nina Levy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, German, Hebrew and Russian
- 1982687984
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- University of Vienna
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy speaks German, Hebrew and Russian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.