Dr. Nina Logvinenko, MD
Overview of Dr. Nina Logvinenko, MD
Dr. Nina Logvinenko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Logvinenko's Office Locations
Jointkare Physical Therapy and Services Professional Association14-25 Plaza Rd Ste S31, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 797-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is excellent, she is caring and patient. You never have to wait but maybe 5 minutes from the time of your appointment and she is always available for her patients.
About Dr. Nina Logvinenko, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1275570335
Education & Certifications
- Englewood Hospital
- Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Logvinenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Logvinenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Logvinenko speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Logvinenko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Logvinenko.
