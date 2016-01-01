Dr. Nina Lum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Lum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nina Lum, MD
Dr. Nina Lum, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Corbin, KY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Lum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lum's Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Hospitalists2 Trillium Way Ste 306, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 526-4070
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Saint Joseph London
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lum?
About Dr. Nina Lum, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1518217546
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lum accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lum works at
Dr. Lum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.