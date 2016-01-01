Overview of Dr. Nina Martinez, MD

Dr. Nina Martinez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.