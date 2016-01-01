See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Nina Martinez, MD

Oncology
4.8 (126)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Nina Martinez, MD

Dr. Nina Martinez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Martinez works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martinez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Memory Evaluation
Brain Cancer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Metastasis Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Tumors Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurologic Complications of Cancer and Cancer Therapies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oligodendroglioma Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (112)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nina Martinez, MD

    • Oncology
    Specialties
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • Female
    Gender
    • 1609050525
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

    Dr. Martinez has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

