Dr. Nina Merel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Merel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.
Locations
Illinois Gastroenterology Group2501 Compass Rd Ste 130, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 677-1170
Glen Endoscopy Center LLC2551 Compass Rd Ste 115, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 433-9840
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Merel does not rush you and answers all your questions and asks if you have any other concerns.
About Dr. Nina Merel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merel has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Heartburn and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Merel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merel.
