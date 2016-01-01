Dr. Mirsakov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nina Mirsakov, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nina Mirsakov, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Mirsakov works at
Dr.irina Medical PC474 Ovington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-2625
Cardiovascular Medicine and Wellness Services8013 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (347) 774-0426
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Nina Mirsakov, DO
Cardiology
English, Russian and Spanish
NPI: 1134326887
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Mirsakov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirsakov works at
Dr. Mirsakov has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Shortness of Breath and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirsakov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mirsakov speaks Russian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirsakov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirsakov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirsakov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirsakov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.