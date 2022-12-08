Overview of Dr. Nina Naidu, MD

Dr. Nina Naidu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Naidu works at Dr. Nina S Naidu MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.