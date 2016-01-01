See All Gastroenterologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Nina Nandy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nina Nandy, MD

Gastroenterology
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nina Nandy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Nandy works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nadeem Hussain, MD
Dr. Nadeem Hussain, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-7000
  2. 2
    Presbyterian Medical Grp Gastro
    1100 Lead Ave Se, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 224-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Mass Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Gastritis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Ascites Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ascites
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Budd-Chiari Syndrome Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Erosive Gastritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Chronic Infectious Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clostridium Difficile Colitis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colitis-Like Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryptogenic Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Erosion Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gilbert's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gluten Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Hepatic Adenoma Chevron Icon
Hepatic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hereditary Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Endometriosis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Giardiasis Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Enlargement Chevron Icon
Liver Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Liver Injuries Chevron Icon
Liver Mass Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lower Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Lynch Syndromes Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Melena Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melena
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Lymphocytic Colitis Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Odynophagia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumatic Dilations (PD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Proctalgia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiation Proctitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rapid Gastric Emptying Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Severe Constipation Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Splenomegaly Chevron Icon
Stomach Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Toxic Megacolon Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varices Banding Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Nina Nandy, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992935001
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of New Mexico
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut
    Residency
    Internship
    • Harvard Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nandy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nandy has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nandy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nandy speaks Bengali, French and Spanish.

    Dr. Nandy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nandy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nandy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nina Nandy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.