Dr. Nelson-Garrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nina Nelson-Garrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Nelson-Garrett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Prattville Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Nelson-Garrett works at
Locations
Capital City Gastroenterology PC4126 Carmichael Ct, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 495-2600
East Montgomery Podiatry7065 Sydney Curv, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 495-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garrett is the best! I had been sick for months with my stomach. Got a referral she didn't hesitate to order my a colonoscopy before she meet me and found I have several Ulcers. Dr. Garrett was puncture, great attitude and I love her and she has the best nurse around. Mrs Nedria. Keep doing great things and saving lives.
About Dr. Nina Nelson-Garrett, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
