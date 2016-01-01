See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dublin, OH
Dr. Nina Oberschmidt, DO

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Overview of Dr. Nina Oberschmidt, DO

Dr. Nina Oberschmidt, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. 

Dr. Oberschmidt works at Ohiohealth Primary Care Physicians in Dublin, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Oberschmidt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dublin Family Medicine
    7450 Hospital Dr Ste 4500, Dublin, OH 43016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 788-0588
  2. 2
    Mercy Health- Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Rookwood
    4101 Edwards Rd Fl 2, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 981-4646

About Dr. Nina Oberschmidt, DO

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1275037947
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Oberschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Oberschmidt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberschmidt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberschmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberschmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

