Dr. Oberschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nina Oberschmidt, DO
Overview of Dr. Nina Oberschmidt, DO
Dr. Nina Oberschmidt, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH.
Dr. Oberschmidt works at
Dr. Oberschmidt's Office Locations
-
1
Dublin Family Medicine7450 Hospital Dr Ste 4500, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 788-0588
-
2
Mercy Health- Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Rookwood4101 Edwards Rd Fl 2, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 981-4646
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oberschmidt?
About Dr. Nina Oberschmidt, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1275037947
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberschmidt works at
Dr. Oberschmidt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberschmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberschmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberschmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.