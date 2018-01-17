Dr. Nina Paredes, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paredes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Paredes, DMD
Overview
Dr. Nina Paredes, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lecanto, FL.
Dr. Paredes works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dentistry of Citrus County - Lecanto510 N Dacie Pt, Lecanto, FL 34461 Directions (352) 520-2806
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paredes?
Very pleased with Dr Paredas. Always takes the necessary time needed to do a thorough job.
About Dr. Nina Paredes, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1871716399
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paredes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paredes accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Paredes using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Paredes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paredes works at
Dr. Paredes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paredes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paredes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paredes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.