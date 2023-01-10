See All Dermatologists in Beachwood, OH
Dr. Nina Petroff, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (46)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nina Petroff, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They graduated from First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Petroff works at Diagnostic Cosmetic Dermatology in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beno Michel MD Inc
    23250 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 765-7474
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Itchy Skin
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Dermatological Disorders
Erythema Multiforme
Folliculitis
Hidradenitis
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Restylane® Injections
Skin Diseases
Skin Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nina Petroff, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396836086
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • First Moscow Medical State University / I.M. Sechenov
    Board Certifications
    • Anatomic Pathology and Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Petroff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petroff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petroff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petroff works at Diagnostic Cosmetic Dermatology in Beachwood, OH. View the full address on Dr. Petroff’s profile.

    Dr. Petroff has seen patients for Dry Skin, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Petroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petroff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

