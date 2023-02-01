Dr. Nina Phatak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phatak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Phatak, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nina Phatak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Phatak works at
Gastroenterology Associates7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 302, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 248-0653
Gastroenterology Associates8640 Sudley Rd Ste 201, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 368-6819
Gastroenterology Associates;170 W Shirley Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-2470
Gastroenterology Associates PC402 HOSPITAL DR, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-2470
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Well taken care of by Dr Phatak
About Dr. Nina Phatak, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1093828147
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Phatak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phatak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phatak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phatak has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phatak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Phatak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phatak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phatak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phatak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.