Dr. Nina Ramessar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nina Ramessar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from University of the West Indies and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Lakeland Hospital Watervliet and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.

Dr. Ramessar works at RWJMS Division of Endocrinology in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers-rwjuh
    125 Paterson St Ste 2300, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 730-7277
  2. 2
    Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph
    3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 288, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 210-3654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • QualCare
    • Trustmark Companies
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2020
    She was my rheumatologist in Michigan and was an incredibly thorough and concerned doctor. I really wish she was still here, but I strongly recommend her
    Tim Hughes — Dec 15, 2020
    About Dr. Nina Ramessar, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467763201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • State University Of New York
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of the West Indies
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
