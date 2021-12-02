Dr. Nina Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Nina Ramirez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
Asthma and Allergy Associates of Florida600 N Hiatus Rd Ste 102, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 431-0540
- 2 9681 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 452-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
amazing!!! She made me cry with how she treated me she was amazing and gave me hope !! She knows that's she's doing and excited to keep on my treatment with her
About Dr. Nina Ramirez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1548258510
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.