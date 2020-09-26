Dr. Nina Rehman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Rehman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nina Rehman, DO
Dr. Nina Rehman, DO is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Rehman works at
Dr. Rehman's Office Locations
BodyLogicMD of Detroit30500 Northwestern Hwy Ste 212, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 621-3769Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rehman has been my primary for several years and recently started hormone therapy at her Bodylogic practice, she is caring, practical, knowledgeable and listens. Not much more I could ask for. I feel comfortable that she is looking after my well-being.
About Dr. Nina Rehman, DO
- Integrative Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1417968827
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Internal Medicine
