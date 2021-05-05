Dr. Nina Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Singh, MD
Dr. Nina Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University of Florida, Gainesville and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Aga LLC980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 459-1900
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 370, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (678) 631-4620
- 3 5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9000
- Northside Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Singh was great. I felt very comfortable talking to her about an uncomfortable topic and she made several suggestion about my medications that I will put into place. I’m glad she is in the east Cobb office.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1881850261
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Constipation, Enteritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.