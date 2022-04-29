Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Sundaram works at
Locations
Aura Endocrinology54 W 21st St Rm 907, New York, NY 10010 Directions (917) 423-2925
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I strongly recommend Dr. Sundaram, and her entire team at Aura endocrinology. As a person who has suffered with hypothyroid thyroidism for almost all my life, Dr. Sundaram is the first doctor and team that has taken the time to really dive deep into how best to help me, treating me not just like a patient but as a person who matters. Dr. Sundaram’s & staff are always willing to go extra mile , to do whatever it takes to provide me the absolute best care. I can honestly say that Dr. Sundaram, Eliza, and the rest of the team are incredibly knowledgeable, friendly, and always willing to help. Better still, Aura is a modern practice, staying on top of the latest trends for women’s health issues and taking a true holistic approach to health. I am so lucky to have Dr. Sundaram as my endocrinologist and I will follow her wherever she goes! Thanks to the whole team for taking such good care of me. I know I am in great hands at Aura endocrinology. -Josie Feliz
About Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982862298
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NY Presby Hosp Cornell Med Ctr
- NY Presby Hosp Cornell Med Ctr
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
Frequently Asked Questions
