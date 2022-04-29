See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Sundaram works at Aura Endocrinology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jason Baker, MD
Dr. Jason Baker, MD
4.9 (121)
View Profile
Susan Chung, MPH
Susan Chung, MPH
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Karen Hyams, RD
Karen Hyams, RD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aura Endocrinology
    54 W 21st St Rm 907, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 423-2925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sundaram?

    Apr 29, 2022
    I strongly recommend Dr. Sundaram, and her entire team at Aura endocrinology. As a person who has suffered with hypothyroid thyroidism for almost all my life, Dr. Sundaram is the first doctor and team that has taken the time to really dive deep into how best to help me, treating me not just like a patient but as a person who matters. Dr. Sundaram’s & staff are always willing to go extra mile , to do whatever it takes to provide me the absolute best care. I can honestly say that Dr. Sundaram, Eliza, and the rest of the team are incredibly knowledgeable, friendly, and always willing to help. Better still, Aura is a modern practice, staying on top of the latest trends for women’s health issues and taking a true holistic approach to health. I am so lucky to have Dr. Sundaram as my endocrinologist and I will follow her wherever she goes! Thanks to the whole team for taking such good care of me. I know I am in great hands at Aura endocrinology. -Josie Feliz
    Josie F. — Apr 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sundaram to family and friends

    Dr. Sundaram's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sundaram

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD.

    About Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982862298
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NY Presby Hosp Cornell Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • NY Presby Hosp Cornell Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sundaram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sundaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sundaram works at Aura Endocrinology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sundaram’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundaram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nina Sundaram, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.